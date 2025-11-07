Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New warning issued over apartment listings as renters lose $600K

A "for rent" sign is posted in front of a home on December 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida
A "for rent" sign is posted in front of a home on December 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • Real estate scams are significantly increasing on social media platforms, targeting renters seeking affordable housing.
  • Scammers pose as agents, using legitimate listings with artificially low rents to entice prospective tenants into paying application fees or deposits.
  • If an interested renter questions a fraudster, they employ sophisticated tactics, including sending altered real estate licenses and fake agency websites, making it difficult for victims to discern authenticity.
  • Legitimate real estate agents and firms are also affected, with their listings and videos being reposted by scammers, leading to warnings and increased efforts to combat fraud.
  • The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center reported over 130 complaints referencing social media real estate scams in the first five months of 2025, totaling approximately $600,000 in losses.
