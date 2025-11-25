Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tragedy in New Zealand as two climbers killed scaling mountain

Related: New Zealand climbers rescued after being caught in avalanche
  • Two climbers, including an internationally certified mountain guide, died on Aoraki (Mount Cook), New Zealand's highest peak, after their party of four encountered difficulties.
  • Authorities were alerted late on Monday, prompting a rescue operation involving specialist teams and helicopters.
  • Two members of the climbing party were located and airlifted to safety unharmed, while the guide and their client were found dead in steep alpine terrain.
  • Police reported that the climbers were roped together when they plunged near the summit of the 3,724m peak.
  • Aoraki is known for its challenging conditions, with over 240 deaths recorded in the surrounding national park since the early 1900s, despite recent 'ideal' mountaineering weather.
