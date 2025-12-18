New poll puts Democrat ahead of JD Vance for 2028 US Election
- A new poll indicates New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would defeat JD Vance in a hypothetical 2028 presidential election.
- The poll, conducted by The Argument magazine and Verasight, shows Ocasio-Cortez leading Vance by 51 per cent to 49 per cent.
- Ocasio-Cortez reacted to the poll results on X with "Bloop!" and later told The Independent that Vance is a "goober".
- The survey, which polled 1,521 registered voters in early December, suggests JD Vance is a weak candidate.
- Despite speculation about her presidential ambitions, Ocasio-Cortez has not confirmed her 2028 plans, though she has secured a position on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.