Democratic Congresswoman comes under fire for hotel costs

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come under scrutiny for spending nearly $50,000 on trips to Puerto Rico in recent months.

Campaign finance filings indicate her principal committee spent over $15,000 on upscale hotels and more than $10,000 on catering and meals during the third quarter of 2023.

During one August trip, Ocasio-Cortez, whose mother was born in Puerto Rico, attended a Bad Bunny concert in San Juan alongside fellow New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez and other celebrities.

A spokesperson for her campaign defended the expenditure, stating she frequently travels to Puerto Rico to support local causes and host events that necessitate staff and security.

The spending has elicited a mixed response on social media, with some users criticizing her actions while others offered their support.

In full

