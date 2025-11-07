Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown extradited to US to face attempted murder charge

Antonio Brown is being extradited back to the US
Antonio Brown is being extradited back to the US (The Associated Press)
  • Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown has been arrested in Dubai on an attempted murder charge.
  • The charge originates from a shooting incident in Miami, Florida, which occurred after a celebrity boxing event.
  • Brown is accused of seizing a handgun from a security staffer and firing two shots at a man, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, who was grazed in the neck.
  • He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Dubai and subsequently flown to Essex County, New Jersey, pending extradition to Miami.
  • A conviction for second-degree attempted murder carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence and up to a $10,000 fine.
