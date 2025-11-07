Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown extradited to US to face attempted murder charge
- Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown has been arrested in Dubai on an attempted murder charge.
- The charge originates from a shooting incident in Miami, Florida, which occurred after a celebrity boxing event.
- Brown is accused of seizing a handgun from a security staffer and firing two shots at a man, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, who was grazed in the neck.
- He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Dubai and subsequently flown to Essex County, New Jersey, pending extradition to Miami.
- A conviction for second-degree attempted murder carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence and up to a $10,000 fine.