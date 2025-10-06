Now scientists are developing a drug offering the opposite effects to Ozempic
- Cancer Research UK is funding research into an “anti-Ozempic” treatment designed to combat cachexia, a severe wasting syndrome prevalent in cancer patients.
- The proposed treatment aims to boost appetite and encourage weight gain, offering the opposite effect of popular weight-loss injections like Ozempic.
- Cachexia, also known as “wasting away syndrome”, causes significant loss of appetite and weight, affecting up to 80 per cent of individuals with advanced cancer.
- Dr Tobias Janowitz, a biochemist, is leading the research, emphasising that cachexia is a profoundly disabling condition and a significant, often underappreciated, cause of death in cancer patients.
- Scientists hope to understand the molecular processes driving cachexia to develop preventative treatments, thereby improving the longevity and quality of life for those affected.