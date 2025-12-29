Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anthony Joshua injured in car crash that kills two in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua was photographed at the scene of the crash
Anthony Joshua was photographed at the scene of the crash (Adeniyi Orojo)
  • Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday, which resulted in two fatalities.
  • The incident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, where Joshua was reportedly travelling in a Lexus SUV as part of a two-vehicle convoy.
  • Joshua, 36, sustained injuries in the collision and was subsequently taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.
  • Eyewitnesses described the scene and the arrival of Federal Road Safety Corps officials shortly after the crash.
  • The collision took place just days after Joshua's recent boxing victory against Jake Paul in Miami.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in