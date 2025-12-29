Anthony Joshua plays table tennis with friend hours before being injured in fatal car crash
- British boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on Monday, 29 December 2025, which resulted in two deaths.
- The incident occurred just hours after Joshua posted a video of himself playing table tennis in Nigeria.
- Joshua was travelling in a Lexus SUV when it reportedly collided with a stationary truck.
- The collision took place near a petrol station on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.