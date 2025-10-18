Prominent socialite Annabel Goldsmith remembered for ‘extraordinary’ life
- Lady Annabel Goldsmith, a prominent socialite whose name was immortalised by the famous Mayfair nightclub Annabel's, has died at the age of 91.
- She was the mother of six children, including Tory politician Zac Goldsmith and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith.
- Her youngest son, Ben Goldsmith, said she was “quite simply irreplaceable”; while her life had been “extraordinary and complete”, she had left “an immense hole in our lives”, he said.
- Lady Annabel was first married to hospitality entrepreneur Mark Birley, the founder of Annabel's, and later to businessman Sir James Goldsmith, with whom her long affair was a fixture in 1960s and 70s gossip columns.
- Born Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart in 1934, she was known for her dedication as a 'hands-on mother' to her children.