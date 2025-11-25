Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cause of death confirmed for teen found dead on Carnival cruise ship

As of Tuesday, a final autopsy report had not been released
As of Tuesday, a final autopsy report had not been released (AFP via Getty Images)
  • The death of Florida teenager Anna Kepner on a Carnival cruise ship has been ruled a homicide, with her cause of death identified as "mechanical asphyxia" by other person(s).
  • The 18-year-old high school cheerleader’s body was found concealed under a bed in the cabin she shared with two other teens, according to her grandmother.
  • Kepner's 16-year-old stepbrother has been identified as a suspect in court documents filed by his parents in an ongoing custody dispute.
  • Her family said they were told there were no initial signs of sexual assault and no drugs or alcohol in Kepner’s system.
  • The FBI is investigating the case, which highlights the complexities of criminal investigations on cruise ships due to jurisdictional challenges and the transient nature of the crime scene.
