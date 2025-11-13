UK unveils its first small nuclear power station
- The UK's first small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear power station will be built at Wylfa, Anglesey, North Wales, backed by a £2.5 billion government investment.
- Publicly owned Great British Energy-Nuclear (GBE-N) will lead the project and is tasked with identifying sites for another large-scale nuclear plant across the UK by autumn 2026.
- The US ambassador, Warren Stephens, expressed "extreme disappointment" with the decision, advocating for larger, "cheaper, faster" reactor options at the Wylfa site.
- The SMRs, designed by Rolls-Royce SMR, are expected to generate enough electricity for three million homes and support up to 3,000 local jobs during construction.
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband highlighted the project's role in creating jobs, attracting investment, providing cheaper energy, and achieving energy sovereignty, with power expected from the mid-2030s.