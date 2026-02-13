Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Angela Rayner backed to be next prime minster as Starmer faces more pressure

Rayner calls for Starmer to appoint night-time economy minister
  • Angela Rayner has been publicly backed by Maryam Eslamdoust, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), to potentially replace Sir Keir Starmer.
  • This marks the first time a leader of a Labour-affiliated union has openly supported an alternative to Sir Keir, with the backing contingent on a potential Labour loss in the Gorton and Denton by-election.
  • A spokesperson for Ms Rayner stated there is "no contest and no vacancy" regarding the Labour leadership.
  • Ms Rayner recently joined Andy Burnham in criticising Sir Keir’s "pub tax grab," advocating for a cut to VAT to ease pressure on struggling hospitality businesses.
  • The criticism follows recent controversies surrounding the appointments of Lord Peter Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in