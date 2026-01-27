Angela Rayner seen as ‘obvious choice’ as she hints at comeback
- Labour MP Angela Rayner has reportedly told supporters she is 'not dead yet' and hinted at a planned return to government, criticising the current Labour leadership.
- Allies suggest Rayner could secure the support of 80 Labour MPs required to launch a leadership challenge against Sir Keir Starmer.
- Her potential leadership bid gains traction after Andy Burnham's pathway back to Parliament was blocked, positioning Rayner as an 'obvious choice' for some within the party.
- Rayner, who resigned last year over a stamp duty issue, is reportedly wooing donors and has warned against the 'dangerous' threat posed by Reform UK.
- A spokesperson for Ms Rayner declined to comment on 'ill-informed gossip or idle speculation' regarding her leadership ambitions.