Angela Rayner criticised for use of taxpayer-funded bodyguards
- Angela Rayner's taxpayer-funded security detail was pictured assisting her boyfriend, Sam Tarry, in moving belongings between their homes in Brighton and Hove.
- The close-protection officers and their vehicle, paid for by the public, were seen transporting boxes and bags in a BMW X5.
- Critics, including Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake and Reform UK's Richard Tice, accused Ms Rayner of wasting public money and abusing privileges.
- Ms Rayner's spokesperson defended the actions, citing a "heightened and active" security risk and recent misogynistic graffiti attacks on her Hove property.
- This incident follows Ms Rayner's recent resignation from the shadow cabinet after it emerged she underpaid stamp duty on a seaside flat.