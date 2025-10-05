Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Angela Rayner criticised for use of taxpayer-funded bodyguards

Former deputy PM Angela Rayner
Former deputy PM Angela Rayner (PA Wire)
  • Angela Rayner's taxpayer-funded security detail was pictured assisting her boyfriend, Sam Tarry, in moving belongings between their homes in Brighton and Hove.
  • The close-protection officers and their vehicle, paid for by the public, were seen transporting boxes and bags in a BMW X5.
  • Critics, including Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake and Reform UK's Richard Tice, accused Ms Rayner of wasting public money and abusing privileges.
  • Ms Rayner's spokesperson defended the actions, citing a "heightened and active" security risk and recent misogynistic graffiti attacks on her Hove property.
  • This incident follows Ms Rayner's recent resignation from the shadow cabinet after it emerged she underpaid stamp duty on a seaside flat.
