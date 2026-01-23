How Andy Burnham’s ‘path back to Westminster’ could be blocked by Starmer’s allies
- Allies of Sir Keir Starmer on Labour’s national executive committee are reportedly attempting to prevent Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from standing in an upcoming by-election.
- The by-election opportunity arose after former Labour minister Andrew Gwynne resigned as MP for Gorton and Denton due to health reasons, following a suspension over offensive WhatsApp messages.
- Mr Burnham is widely considered a potential leadership rival to Sir Keir, and a return to Westminster via the by-election could position him for a future challenge.
- Reports suggest an 'overwhelming anti-Burnham coalition' within the NEC, with some even proposing a 'loyalty pledge' for candidates.
- Despite speculation, Mr Burnham has urged people not to 'rush to conclusions' regarding his intentions, while Sir Keir has warned MPs against discussing leadership challenges.