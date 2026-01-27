Labour MPs sign letter objecting to Starmer’s Burnham decision
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing a growing rebellion over the decision to block Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from standing in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
- Around 50 Labour MPs have written to the prime minister and the chair of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), who voted to deny Burnham permission, a move critics suggest is aimed at preventing a future leadership challenge.
- Sir Keir Starmer and Housing Secretary Steve Reed have defended the decision, saying it is to avoid diverting resources from local elections and is not related to a leadership bid, declaring the matter “done and dusted”.
- Opponents, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, believe Burnham's absence significantly boosts their chances of winning the Gorton and Denton seat, with some Labour figures privately fearing a loss.
- The by-election, scheduled for 26 February, follows the resignation of former MP Andrew Gwynne, and the controversy has led to calls for Sir Keir Starmer to reconsider his position.