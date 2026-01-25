Andy Burnham’s Westminster comeback bid blocked
- Labour's leadership has blocked Andy Burnham from applying to become a parliamentary candidate in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
- The National Executive Committee (NEC), which includes Sir Keir Starmer, rebuffed Mr Burnham's application.
- The decision is expected to anger Labour backbenchers and could potentially weaken Sir Keir Starmer's leadership.
- Allies of Sir Keir were reportedly concerned that Mr Burnham's return to Westminster might pose a threat to his position.
- Mr Burnham had written to the NEC, expressing his desire to run a “hopeful and unifying campaign” and pledging to support the government.