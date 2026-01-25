Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Decision day as Starmer allies told not to block Andy Burnham’s MP bid

NEC call for pause in Burnham by-election decision over stitch-up fears
  • A decision is anticipated today regarding Andy Burnham's eligibility to stand in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
  • If selected, the Mayor of Greater Manchester could potentially return to Parliament and pose a leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer.
  • Mr Burnham has formally requested permission from Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to contest the by-election.
  • His supporters have cautioned against blocking his candidacy, labelling such an action as “outrageous” and indicative of “nasty factionalism”.
  • Key Labour figures, including Sadiq Khan, Ed Miliband, and Lucy Powell, are advocating for local members to have the final say on their candidate.
