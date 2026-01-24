What to know about Andy Burnham and his ‘bid to challenge Starmer’
- Speculation is mounting that Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham may seek the Labour leadership following the resignation of Andrew Gwynne as MP for Gorton and Denton.
- Gwynne's departure creates a potential route for Burnham to return to the House of Commons, a necessary step to challenge Sir Keir Starmer's position.
- To run for the Gorton and Denton seat, Burnham would need express permission from Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) and would have to resign as mayor, triggering a costly re-election.
- Despite historical Labour dominance in the constituency, recent polling suggests a potential challenge from Reform UK and the Green Party in the upcoming by-election.
- If successful in securing a parliamentary seat, Burnham would then need the support of 20 per cent of Labour MPs to trigger a leadership contest, where his high public approval could be a significant advantage.