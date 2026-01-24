Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What to know about Andy Burnham and his ‘bid to challenge Starmer’

Starmer slams Trump’s false claims on UK troops in Afghanistan as ‘appalling’ and demands apology
  • Speculation is mounting that Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham may seek the Labour leadership following the resignation of Andrew Gwynne as MP for Gorton and Denton.
  • Gwynne's departure creates a potential route for Burnham to return to the House of Commons, a necessary step to challenge Sir Keir Starmer's position.
  • To run for the Gorton and Denton seat, Burnham would need express permission from Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) and would have to resign as mayor, triggering a costly re-election.
  • Despite historical Labour dominance in the constituency, recent polling suggests a potential challenge from Reform UK and the Green Party in the upcoming by-election.
  • If successful in securing a parliamentary seat, Burnham would then need the support of 20 per cent of Labour MPs to trigger a leadership contest, where his high public approval could be a significant advantage.
