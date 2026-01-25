Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andy Burnham ‘disappointed’ after bid to return as Labour MP blocked

Mahmood: 'Voters won't forgive Labour psychodrama over Burnham'
  • Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) blocked Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's bid to become the party's candidate in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
  • The NEC, which includes Sir Keir Starmer and is chaired by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, voted 8-1 against Mr Burnham's application.
  • Mr Burnham expressed his disappointment with the decision, stating concerns about its potential impact on future elections.
  • The move has drawn criticism from supportive Labour MPs, who warned of "deep-seated factionalism" and labelled the decision a "stitch-up."
  • Allies of Sir Keir Starmer were reportedly concerned that Mr Burnham's return to Westminster could pose a threat to his leadership.
