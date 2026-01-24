Angela Rayner set to back Andy Burnham standing as MP
- Angela Rayner reportedly supports Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election, potentially paving his way back to the House of Commons.
- Burnham is widely viewed as a potential rival to Sir Keir Starmer's leadership, creating internal party tensions.
- Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy warned against “rocking the boat” by challenging Sir Keir, urging party unity to avoid jeopardising Labour's electoral prospects.
- Burnham has until Saturday evening to put his name forward for the seat, which became vacant after Andrew Gwynne announced he would stand down due to significant ill health.
- His candidacy would require approval from Labour's National Executive Committee, though some MPs have cautioned against blocking him, fearing an internal party dispute.