2028 hopeful talks being blacklisted by Kamala Harris’s team in new memoir
- Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, claims Kamala Harris's team froze him out after he publicly urged Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race.
- Yang, who left the Democratic Party in 2021, alleges this was viewed as “disrespect” and prevented his engagement with Harris's campaign, despite his shift in support to her.
- In excerpts from his forthcoming memoir, Yang criticizes the Democratic Party for punishing dissent and suggests Harris's campaign neglected men without college degrees.
- He attributes Trump's political success to combining elements of politics, pro wrestling, and comedy, noting Trump's self-aggrandizing style appeals to voters, particularly men.
- Yang also indicates a high likelihood of running for the Oval Office again in 2028, while Harris's team has not publicly responded to his claims.
