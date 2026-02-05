Email appears to confirm authenticity of infamous Andrew and Virginia Giuffre photo
- Newly released documents include an email from Ghislaine Maxwell that appears to confirm the authenticity of the infamous photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Virginia Giuffre.
- The 2015 email, sent by 'G Maxwell' to Jeffrey Epstein, describes a photograph taken in 2001 at Maxwell's London home, with details indicating it refers to Ms Giuffre.
- Virginia Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, stated that the email 'truly does vindicate Virginia', confirming her long-held account of the photo's reality and location.
- This revelation follows a 2011 email from Jeffrey Epstein himself, which also appeared to confirm the photograph's authenticity to a journalist.
- Andrew has consistently denied meeting Ms Giuffre and questioned the photo's authenticity, famously claiming he was at Pizza Express in Woking on the day in question, and reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022.
