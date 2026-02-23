Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australian PM backs removing Andrew from royal line of succession

Labour 'not ruling anything out' over removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from line of succession
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, accused of sharing sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The arrest took place on his 66th birthday, with officers searching his Sandringham Estate home before he was released under investigation.
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote to Sir Keir Starmer, stating his government would support any proposal to remove Andrew from the line of royal succession.
  • Mr Albanese cited "grave allegations" that Australians take seriously, agreeing that the law must take its full course.
  • Retired civil servants also alleged that Andrew used taxpayer money for massages and excessive travel costs during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.
