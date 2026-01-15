Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘could spend birthday in temporary home’ to speed up Royal Lodge exit
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been offered temporary accommodation at Sandringham to expedite his relocation from Royal Lodge.
- A more permanent residence, Marsh Farm on the Norfolk estate, is currently undergoing renovations, including security updates, before he moves in.
- The King hopes Andrew will have left Windsor by Easter and is privately funding his new lifestyle, with Marsh Farm expected to be significantly smaller than Royal Lodge.
- Andrew was initially advised to vacate the 30-room Royal Lodge two years ago but refused, with his lease eventually returned after further revelations about his contact with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who also resided at Royal Lodge, is now reportedly house-hunting separately, and neither were invited to the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations.