Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘could spend birthday in temporary home’ to speed up Royal Lodge exit

  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been offered temporary accommodation at Sandringham to expedite his relocation from Royal Lodge.
  • A more permanent residence, Marsh Farm on the Norfolk estate, is currently undergoing renovations, including security updates, before he moves in.
  • The King hopes Andrew will have left Windsor by Easter and is privately funding his new lifestyle, with Marsh Farm expected to be significantly smaller than Royal Lodge.
  • Andrew was initially advised to vacate the 30-room Royal Lodge two years ago but refused, with his lease eventually returned after further revelations about his contact with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who also resided at Royal Lodge, is now reportedly house-hunting separately, and neither were invited to the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations.
