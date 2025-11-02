Now King’s friend claims Andrew wouldn’t approve statements supporting abuse victims
- Claims suggest Andrew Mountbatten Windsor routinely refused to approve statements supporting abuse survivors, leading to their removal from official communications.
- This follows King Charles and Queen Camilla publicly expressing sympathy for victims when Andrew's prince and Duke of York titles were removed.
- Members of a US Congressional committee are pressuring Andrew to testify about his knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's actions, with some suggesting a subpoena.
- The Metropolitan Police previously decided against a full criminal investigation into sex abuse claims against Andrew in 2016, citing jurisdictional reasons.
- Andrew is set to move from Royal Lodge to the King's Sandringham estate, receiving a private six-figure relocation payout and annual payment, but will lose most of his lease compensation due to repair costs.