Andrew misses Royal family Christmas gathering after being stripped of his titles
- King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royal family to the annual Christmas morning church service at St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate.
- Hundreds of well-wishers braved the cold to greet the royals, with the family stopping to interact with the crowds after the service, including the Princess of Wales collecting flowers.
- Key attendees included the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Princess Anne, and Zara Tindall, while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was absent for a second consecutive year after being stripped of his titles in 2025.
- Queen Camilla and Princess Anne opted for bright red coats, and King Charles wore a camel-coloured overcoat, waving to members of the public.
- Following the service, the royal family was expected to gather to watch the King's speech, which was delivered this year from a chapel in Westminster Abbey.