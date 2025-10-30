Andrew stripped of prince title by King Charles and must move out of Royal Lodge
- King Charles is stripping Prince Andrew of his titles and honours, and evicting him from his Royal Lodge residence in Windsor.
- The decision follows growing pressure due to his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
- Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and is expected to move to a privately funded property on the Sandringham Estate.
- Buckingham Palace said “their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse”.
- While Andrew will move to alternative private accommodation, he continues to deny the allegations against him.