How photographer nearly missed taking infamous Andrew photo

Reuters
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaves police station following arrest
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following allegations he sent confidential government documents to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • He was subsequently released under investigation from Aylsham police station in Norfolk.
  • A photograph of Mountbatten-Windsor in his car leaving the police station, taken by Reuters photographer Phil Noble, quickly went viral globally.
  • Noble travelled six hours to Norfolk to capture the image, describing it as a “proper old school news day” despite the challenges.
  • Noble admitted he left the police station but after receiving a tip-off of Andrew’s release, he raced back just in time to photograph the two vehicles leaving at high speed.
In full

