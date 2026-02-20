How photographer nearly missed taking infamous Andrew photo
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following allegations he sent confidential government documents to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- He was subsequently released under investigation from Aylsham police station in Norfolk.
- A photograph of Mountbatten-Windsor in his car leaving the police station, taken by Reuters photographer Phil Noble, quickly went viral globally.
- Noble travelled six hours to Norfolk to capture the image, describing it as a “proper old school news day” despite the challenges.
- Noble admitted he left the police station but after receiving a tip-off of Andrew’s release, he raced back just in time to photograph the two vehicles leaving at high speed.
