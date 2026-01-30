Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew dealt fresh blow with business shutdown

Congressman calls for Andrew to testify in US over Epstein
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s start-up, Pitch@Palace, is scheduled to be dissolved on Tuesday, 3 February, marking another step in his withdrawal from public life.
  • Established in 2017, the scheme aimed to assist budding entrepreneurs by connecting them with potential investors.
  • He resigned from Pitch@Palace in 2019 following public backlash from his BBC Newsnight interview concerning his association with Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The company, which had its UK branch close in 2021, also faced controversy, including an alleged spy as a founder-partner of its China branch.
  • The King stripped him of his royal titles and dukedom, and he is set to move from Royal Lodge, following continued scrutiny over his past conduct and settlement of a civil sexual assault claim.
