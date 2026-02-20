Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tearful Ashley James speaks out on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest

This Morning's Ashley James breaks down in tears reacting to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest
  • This Morning panellist Ashley James became visibly emotional during a discussion about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.
  • Ms James, a sexual assault survivor, expressed relief at the arrest and spoke in solidarity with victims of Jeffrey Epstein, including the late Virginia Giuffre.
  • She clarified that Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest was for misconduct in public office, not the alleged sexual abuse of Ms Giuffre.
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday morning (19 February) on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
  • He was released from police custody 11 hours later and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.
