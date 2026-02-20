How old is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and could he still inherit the throne?
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday – his 66th birthday – following allegations linked to files concerning convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- Despite his arrest and having relinquished his royal titles, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains eighth in line to the British throne, as removal from the succession requires new legislation.
- King Charles III is the current monarch, with Prince William first in line, followed by his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
- The 2013 Succession to the Crown Act ensures that the eldest child, regardless of gender, succeeds to the throne, placing Princess Charlotte ahead of her younger brother Prince Louis.
- Prince Harry is fifth in line, followed by his children Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, before Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at eighth position.
