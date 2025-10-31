New blow for Andrew as Buckingham Palace issues another public statement
- Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been removed from the official roll of the peerage.
- This action follows the King's decision to formally strip him of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style.
- The removal effectively ends his public life, reducing him to the status of a commoner.
- Buckingham Palace confirmed the striking of his name, with Lord Chancellor David Lammy responsible for maintaining the peerage roll.
- His downfall is attributed to his association with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.