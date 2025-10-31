Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New blow for Andrew as Buckingham Palace issues another public statement

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been stripped of his titles
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been stripped of his titles (Getty Images)
  • Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been removed from the official roll of the peerage.
  • This action follows the King's decision to formally strip him of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style.
  • The removal effectively ends his public life, reducing him to the status of a commoner.
  • Buckingham Palace confirmed the striking of his name, with Lord Chancellor David Lammy responsible for maintaining the peerage roll.
  • His downfall is attributed to his association with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in