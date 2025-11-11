Why Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s name might be set to change again
- Disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten Windsor may have a hyphen added to his surname by Buckingham Palace, changing it to Mountbatten-Windsor.
- Following the removal of his royal titles, his name was officially given as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, reportedly with his agreement.
- The surname Mountbatten-Windsor was originally created by Queen Elizabeth II in 1960 to incorporate Prince Philip's name, a decision made just before Andrew's birth.
- Historians and royal experts suggest reinstating the hyphen to align with tradition and the way other royals, such as Princess Anne and Prince Harry's son Archie, use the double-barrelled name.
- The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment regarding the potential change.