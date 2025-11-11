Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s name might be set to change again

Prince William refuses to discuss Andrew scandal when pressed on future of royal family
  • Disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten Windsor may have a hyphen added to his surname by Buckingham Palace, changing it to Mountbatten-Windsor.
  • Following the removal of his royal titles, his name was officially given as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, reportedly with his agreement.
  • The surname Mountbatten-Windsor was originally created by Queen Elizabeth II in 1960 to incorporate Prince Philip's name, a decision made just before Andrew's birth.
  • Historians and royal experts suggest reinstating the hyphen to align with tradition and the way other royals, such as Princess Anne and Prince Harry's son Archie, use the double-barrelled name.
  • The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment regarding the potential change.
