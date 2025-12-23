Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor gives up his gun licence to police

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor not responded to US Congress over Epstein files
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has surrendered his gun licence and firearms to the police following a review.
  • Specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police visited his Royal Lodge home in Windsor to request the voluntary surrender of his certificate.
  • The surrender occurred on Wednesday, November 19, as gun licences are regularly reviewed and can be revoked due to changed circumstances.
  • This action follows his previous relinquishing of all remaining titles, including the Duke of York, due to his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The Met Police had earlier confirmed they would not reopen an investigation into claims Andrew asked a bodyguard to investigate Virginia Giuffre, citing no additional evidence.
