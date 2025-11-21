Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ignores Congress request to give Epstein testimony

Congressman calls for Andrew to testify in US over Epstein
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has failed to respond to an official summons from the US House oversight committee requesting his testimony regarding connections to the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The committee had requested a 'transcribed interview' by 20 November, but he has reportedly not replied, leading to accusations from US lawmakers that he is 'hiding'.
  • Despite the committee lacking the authority to compel testimony from non-US citizens residing abroad, Democrat Suhas Subramanyam warned that the investigation will continue.
  • Mountbatten-Windsor previously reached an out-of-court settlement with Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre and has consistently denied all allegations against him.
  • The full cache of Epstein files is legally required to be made public within 30 days following a bill signed by Donald Trump, with redactions only for victim protection, not for reputational harm.
