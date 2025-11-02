Andrew will lose last military title by order of King Charles
- Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is to be stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral, his last remaining military title.
- Defence Secretary John Healey announced his department is "working to remove" the rank, which Andrew received on his 55th birthday in 2015.
- This decision follows Andrew handing back his other honorary military titles in 2022 due to his connections with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Ministers were guided by the King's decisions, who also recently stripped Andrew of his peerages and the title of prince.
- Claims have emerged that Andrew routinely refused to sign off official statements supporting survivors of abuse connected to Epstein, with the King reportedly having "lost patience".