Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from line of succession, Brits say
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and subsequently released under investigation.
- The arrest followed allegations that he shared sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, claims that emerged from new 'Epstein files' emails.
- A YouGov poll revealed that 82 per cent of Britons believe Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from the royal line of succession.
- King Charles expressed 'deepest concern' over his brother's arrest, calling for a full, fair, and proper investigative process.
- Removing someone from the line of succession requires new legislation passed by all Commonwealth parliaments, a process more complex than a monarch simply removing titles.
