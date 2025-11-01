How Andrew is set to be supported financially after King removes his titles
- Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is reportedly set to receive a substantial six-figure payment and an ongoing annual stipend as a "relocation settlement" following his departure from Royal Lodge.
- The one-off sum covers his move from Windsor to private accommodation in Sandringham, Norfolk, with the annual payment, privately funded by King Charles, reportedly exceeding his £20,000 navy pension.
- King Charles stripped Andrew of his Prince and Duke of York titles, a decision influenced by Queen Camilla's concerns that Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein was hindering her work with sex abuse victims.
- Andrew agreed to vacate Royal Lodge after his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also decided to leave the property and find her own residence.
- A YouGov poll indicated that while 79 per cent of people supported the King's decision, 58 per cent felt the royal family had been too slow in addressing the controversy.