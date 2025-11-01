Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Andrew is set to be supported financially after King removes his titles

Andrew will move to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk
Andrew will move to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk (PA Wire)
  • Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is reportedly set to receive a substantial six-figure payment and an ongoing annual stipend as a "relocation settlement" following his departure from Royal Lodge.
  • The one-off sum covers his move from Windsor to private accommodation in Sandringham, Norfolk, with the annual payment, privately funded by King Charles, reportedly exceeding his £20,000 navy pension.
  • King Charles stripped Andrew of his Prince and Duke of York titles, a decision influenced by Queen Camilla's concerns that Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein was hindering her work with sex abuse victims.
  • Andrew agreed to vacate Royal Lodge after his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also decided to leave the property and find her own residence.
  • A YouGov poll indicated that while 79 per cent of people supported the King's decision, 58 per cent felt the royal family had been too slow in addressing the controversy.
