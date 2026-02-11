Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police and prosecutors hold talks over Andrew-Epstein allegations

Calls for King Charles to ‘answer what he knew’ about Andrew’s links to Epstein
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing a police investigation over allegations he shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Thames Valley Police is leading the ongoing assessment into potential misconduct in public office.
  • The force is currently in discussions with specialist prosecutors from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) regarding the allegations.
  • The allegations specifically relate to documents found within the United States Department of Justice's Epstein Files.
  • Police are evaluating information to determine if a criminal offence is suspected and whether a full investigation is required, aiming to progress as quickly as possible.
