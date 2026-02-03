New email reveals Andrew congratulated Epstein at end of house arrest
- Newly-released US Justice Department documents appear to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor congratulating Jeffrey Epstein on the conclusion of his house arrest in 2010.
- The emails, dating from July 2010, show an exchange between Epstein and an account named 'The Duke', signed 'HRH The Duke of York KG', discussing plans to meet in Paris.
- In one email, 'The Duke' responded to Epstein's news of being 'allowed out' by saying, 'Congratulations!' and offering to 'pay homage to your new life ahead!'
- Another email exchange from August 2010 reveals Epstein offering to set up a dinner for 'The Duke' with a 'beautiful' 26-year-old Russian woman.
- Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019, was stripped of his birthright to be a prince and his dukedom, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault claim with Virginia Giuffre in 2022, which he denies.
