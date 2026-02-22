Andrew’s Met protection ‘asked to guard door at Epstein party’
- Emails suggest Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's taxpayer-funded Metropolitan Police bodyguards were instructed to provide door security for a lavish dinner party at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York home in 2010, after Epstein's child sex offence conviction.
- The emails, part of the recently released Epstein files, indicate two royal protection officers and 'state security' were given instructions regarding security for the event.
- The revelation comes as the Met urges former and serving close protection officers who worked with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to share any relevant information regarding their investigation into Epstein.
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was recently arrested and released under investigation by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office, leading to calls to remove him from the line of succession.
- That followed allegations from the Epstein files that he shared sensitive information with the financier while serving as a UK trade envoy.
