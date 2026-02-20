Epstein victims say Andrew’s ‘profound’ arrest highlights ‘failure’ by US
- Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on allegations of misconduct in public office was “a glimmer of light in a really dark place.”
- “I’m feeling elated,” Epstein survivor Maria Farmer told The Independent. “I think it’s going to make all the difference for everyone. It proves that power can be toppled.” Epstein accuser Marijke Chartouni echoed the sentiment, saying, “Now he’s having to face consequences, so that may send a message to everyone that there can be consequences.”
- But the Epstein victims say the development also lays bare a failure by the US Department of Justice. “The ricochet is happening around the world, and yet nothing here,” Epstein accuser Danielle Bensky said. “It just feels like all the rest of the countries in the world are saying that this is problematic, and they’re looking into it and investigating it, and here we’re saying, ‘Nope, nothing to see here.’”
- Attorney David Boies, who represented the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and several other Epstein victims, said, “There’s a certain satisfaction and sense of justice, but it also reflects the failure of the justice system to bring him and others to account for their most important crimes.”
- He added, “It’s certainly time for prosecutors in the United States to seriously investigate the criminal culpability of people in this country who aided and facilitated and participated in Epstein’s activities.”
