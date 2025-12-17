Left-wing candidate elected as new leader of UK’s biggest trade union
- Andrea Egan has been elected general secretary of Unison, the UK's largest trade union, in a surprise result.
- She secured 58,579 votes, defeating the incumbent Christina McAnea, who received 39,353 votes.
- Egan, who is aligned with the left of the Labour movement, will commence her five-year term representing public service workers next month.
- She stated the election signifies "ordinary Unison members are at long last taking charge of our union" and pledged to challenge employers and politicians.
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer congratulated Egan and acknowledged McAnea's significant contributions, particularly to the Employment Rights Bill.