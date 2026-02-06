Scientists recreate 3,500-year-old ancient Egyptian perfumes
- Scientists have developed new methods to recreate perfumes used during ancient Egyptian mummification processes.
- This advance, utilising improved tools to study volatile organic compounds (VOCs), offers unprecedented insight into ancient perfumery, medicine, and rituals.
- The recreated fragrances were derived from a set of four Egyptian canopic jars belonging to Lady Senetnay, a noblewoman from around 1450 BC.
- These new methods are being used in museums, with 'scented cards' available for visitors during tours at the Museum August Kestner in Hanover, Germany.
- The initiative aims to provide multisensory experiences, moving beyond traditional displays to offer a deeper, more emotional understanding of ancient mummification practices.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks