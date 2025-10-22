Families demand changes to how anaphylaxis deaths are investigated
- A new study reveals that there is no single data source to determine the full extent of anaphylaxis deaths in England and Wales, hindering efforts to learn from tragedies and prevent future fatalities.
- The research found a lack of a comprehensive data source for anaphylaxis deaths, with only 32 Prevention of Future Deaths reports issued for these cases between 2013 and 2025.
- Grieving families and the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation are calling for urgent reforms, including mandatory investigations into all anaphylaxis deaths and national reporting of near-fatal reactions.
- Recommendations include appointing an “allergy tsar” and establishing a national database for all coroner-investigated deaths to drive essential changes.
- The report also highlights that children aged 10 to 17 are at the greatest risk of anaphylaxis, and hospital admissions for severe food allergies have tripled in the last two decades.