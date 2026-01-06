Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Airport workers have snowball fight amid Amsterdam travel chaos

Airport staff make most of snowy weather as big freeze wreaks travel chaos
  • Staff at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport were seen having a snowball fight and building a snowman amidst widespread flight cancellations.
  • A passenger, Caitlin Spelbos, witnessed the staff's activities on 5 January while waiting at a gate.
  • Mass flight cancellations at Schiphol Airport continued for a fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, 6 January 2026.
  • The disruptions were attributed to severe snow and ice conditions affecting the region.
  • Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 reported that 45 per cent of Amsterdam's flights were cancelled on Tuesday.
