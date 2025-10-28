Why Americans are pretending to be Canadian abroad by ‘flag jacking’
- Some American tourists are reportedly pretending to be Canadian while travelling abroad, a practice known as “flag jacking”.
- This involves displaying Canadian flags to conceal their American identity, a trend that dates back to the Vietnam War and resurfaced during periods of scrutiny over U.S. foreign policy.
- Canadians have criticized “flag jacking”, with some comparing it to cultural appropriation, particularly in response to the Trump administration's policies towards Canada.
- European tour guides often identify American tourists despite their disguise, noting differences in accents, customs, loudness and cultural assumptions, such as trying to pay in U.S. dollars.
- Experts suggest that some Canadians react strongly to “flag jacking” because Canadian nationalism often includes an element of anti-Americanism.