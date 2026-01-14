American citizens released after being detained in Venezuela
- The US State Department has confirmed the release of multiple American citizens who were detained in Venezuela.
- This development follows a recent nighttime raid by the US, which led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
- Venezuela’s national assembly head had previously indicated that a 'significant number' of prisoners, both Venezuelan and foreign, would be freed as a gesture to 'seek peace'.
- Human rights group Foro Penal confirmed 56 political prisoners were released, criticising the lack of government transparency, while the Venezuelan government claimed a higher figure of 400 without providing evidence.
- In July, Venezuela released 10 jailed US citizens and permanent residents in exchange for migrants deported by the United States under the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.