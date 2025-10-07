Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Airline to remove bag sizers at airport gates

  • American Airlines is removing bag sizers from its gates across the country starting Monday to speed up the boarding process.
  • Despite the removal of sizers, airline staff will continue to monitor carry-on baggage in the lobby and at the gate.
  • Oversized items will still be required to be checked in before the flight, with existing size restrictions remaining in place.
  • Passengers are permitted one personal item, which must fit under the seat, and one carry-on bag, which can go in the overhead compartment.
  • This update follows the airline's introduction of new boarding technology last year, designed to detect if passengers attempt to board outside their designated zone.
