Airline to remove bag sizers at airport gates
- American Airlines is removing bag sizers from its gates across the country starting Monday to speed up the boarding process.
- Despite the removal of sizers, airline staff will continue to monitor carry-on baggage in the lobby and at the gate.
- Oversized items will still be required to be checked in before the flight, with existing size restrictions remaining in place.
- Passengers are permitted one personal item, which must fit under the seat, and one carry-on bag, which can go in the overhead compartment.
- This update follows the airline's introduction of new boarding technology last year, designed to detect if passengers attempt to board outside their designated zone.